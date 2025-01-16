Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,061 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.