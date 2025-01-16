Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

