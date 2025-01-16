Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 293.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $88.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

