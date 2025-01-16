Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.0 %

About Kerry Group

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $94.08. 10,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

