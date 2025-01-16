Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Eben Tessari Sells 14,000 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,904. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 552,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,237. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

