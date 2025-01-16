LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 653,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,810 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 204.4% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $467,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

