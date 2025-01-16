LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 653,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,810 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $5.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LX
LexinFintech Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 204.4% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $467,000.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LexinFintech
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.