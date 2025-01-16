Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

USA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 906,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

