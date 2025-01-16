Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $661.0 million-$663.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.7 million. Life Time Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.920 EPS.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
NYSE LTH opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.11.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
