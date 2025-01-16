Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $661.0 million-$663.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.7 million. Life Time Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.920 EPS.

NYSE LTH opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

