Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $256.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

