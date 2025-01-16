Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading 40% Higher – Time to Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 259,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 129,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Insider Activity at Magna Terra Minerals

In other Magna Terra Minerals news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of Magna Terra Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

