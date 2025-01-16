Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
IVE opened at $192.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
