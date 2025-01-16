Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Holdings Increased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 238.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 188.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

