Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.33), with a volume of 17979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.23).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.44. The company has a market cap of £144.16 million, a PE ratio of 877.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.