Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.