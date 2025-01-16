MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,852. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of MARA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,534,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,239,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

