Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 987 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

