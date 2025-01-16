Mason & Associates Inc Buys 8,428 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 745,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 550,654 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 730,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 690,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 525,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

