Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.31 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

