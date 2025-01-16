Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 24,701 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

