McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and traded as low as C$11.44. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 23,744 shares changing hands.
McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55. The company has a market cap of C$639.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.45.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
