Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 414 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $376.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.28 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.