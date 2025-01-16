MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 215,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 951,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.