MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
MillerKnoll Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
