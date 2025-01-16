Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 93.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Toast Stock Up 0.1 %

Toast stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $9,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. This represents a 62.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,848 shares of company stock worth $33,409,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.