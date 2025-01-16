Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $364.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 715.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.83 and its 200 day moving average is $312.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

