Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $757,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

