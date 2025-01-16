Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

