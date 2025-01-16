MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,306,900 shares, a growth of 234.4% from the December 15th total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of MMEX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. MMEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MMEX Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.