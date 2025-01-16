Monro (MNRO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $310,780.00 billion for the quarter.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monro has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $662.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Monro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

