Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
IVV stock opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $472.11 and a twelve month high of $612.09.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
