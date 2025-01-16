MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

