M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.87, but opened at $195.71. M&T Bank shares last traded at $196.32, with a volume of 228,169 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,608. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

