MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 439,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 341,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

