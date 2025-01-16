Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.87 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of MYGN opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

