MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 58,625 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.62.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $699.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 223,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

