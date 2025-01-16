National Bank Financial Upgrades Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to “Strong-Buy”

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.64.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total transaction of C$7,280,231.53. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,014.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
