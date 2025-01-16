National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.25.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.75. 214,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,069. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$44.29 and a 52-week high of C$113.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total transaction of C$1,990,650.43. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

