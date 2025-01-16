New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Stock Up 11.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $872.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $878.46.

New Tripoli Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

New Tripoli Bancorp Company Profile

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

