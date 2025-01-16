Nik Jhangiani Buys 5 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani acquired 5 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,538 ($31.06) per share, with a total value of £126.90 ($155.32).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,354.05 ($28.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,438.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($26.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.41).

DGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.15) to GBX 2,920 ($35.74) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.27) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.60) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,876.67 ($35.21).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

