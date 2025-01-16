North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Richard Page Howard Buys 5,000 Shares

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,500. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Page Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Page Howard purchased 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,150.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 63,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,009. The company has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 537.09% and a net margin of 87.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.