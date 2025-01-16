Northside Capital Management LLC Has $44.47 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 11.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 86.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 60,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

TXN stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.