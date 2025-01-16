Northside Capital Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.19. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $258.68 and a twelve month high of $336.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

