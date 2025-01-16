Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,737. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 596,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 227.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

