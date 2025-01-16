Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JCE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,737. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
