Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $87.03, with a volume of 62213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $447,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
