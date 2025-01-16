Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $87.03, with a volume of 62213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $447,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.