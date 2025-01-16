Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Oceanic Wind Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

