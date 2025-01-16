Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.18. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 144,265 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
