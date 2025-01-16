Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 11,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 23,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Company Profile

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

