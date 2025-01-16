Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $726.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $702.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $801.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.