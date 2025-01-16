Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

