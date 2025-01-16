Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,296.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,716 shares of company stock worth $4,620,419 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.57. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $201.03.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.